California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,110 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $384,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
