California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,110 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $384,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

