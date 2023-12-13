Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,193 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $485,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 201.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 727,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 486,297 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 247,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

