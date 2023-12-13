California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 44,867 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,867 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $551,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

NYSE:MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.07 and its 200 day moving average is $395.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

