BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,143,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,840,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,275,550 shares of company stock valued at $64,223,777.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
