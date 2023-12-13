BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,143,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,840,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,275,550 shares of company stock valued at $64,223,777.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

