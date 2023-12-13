Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

