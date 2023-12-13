CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 507 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 216,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 392.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.