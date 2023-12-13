Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 7th Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.