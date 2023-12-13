Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,366,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

