American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

AMWD opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

