Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,930. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

