Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.