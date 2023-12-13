Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cencora by 6.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.03. 104,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

