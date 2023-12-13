Dean Capital Management Acquires 9,063 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,103,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after purchasing an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,199,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

