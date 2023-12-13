Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 172,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,875. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

