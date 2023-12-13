Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,564,000 after buying an additional 206,501 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. 405,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.