Dean Capital Management Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 722,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287,746 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 91.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

