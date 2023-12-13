22,267 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $474.90 million, a P/E ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 0.71. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

