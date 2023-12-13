Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $60.37 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $430.43.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

