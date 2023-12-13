Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5,553.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.