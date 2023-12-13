Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 70,868 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $14,688,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,305. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

