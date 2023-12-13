New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,287 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $46,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $273.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

