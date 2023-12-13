Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

