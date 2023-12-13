New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.