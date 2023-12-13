Dean Capital Management Takes $1.63 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Patterson Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

PDCO stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.