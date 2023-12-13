New South Capital Management Inc. Has $33.21 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $33,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

