Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $370.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

