Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

