Old North State Trust LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.23.

Shares of LULU opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $507.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

