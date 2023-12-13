Old North State Trust LLC Sells 167 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $7,817,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 510.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

GPC stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $184.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

