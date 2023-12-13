New South Capital Management Inc. Has $73.57 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 3.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $73,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 44.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

