AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $44,047,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $31,053,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 539,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

