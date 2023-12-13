Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $29.15 Million Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,933 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Establishment Labs worth $29,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 45,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,828. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $588.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

