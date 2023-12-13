Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Holdings Raised by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 791.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791,370 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Harmony Biosciences worth $31,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,170. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

