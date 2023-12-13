Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 742,838 Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 742,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $11,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,942,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,010,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,502,921.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,187. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.0 %

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,073. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

