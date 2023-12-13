Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.30. 25,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $286.57.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

