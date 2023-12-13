Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $69.99 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347,575 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $69,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 144,908 shares of company stock worth $25,576,570. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.74. 57,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,210. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

