Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 444,122 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,122 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 2.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $80,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,345. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 105,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,736. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.