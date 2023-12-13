Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 3,610,832 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610,832 shares during the quarter. Lyra Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 25.75% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $52,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lyra Therapeutics

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.02. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.25.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

