Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $94.08 Million Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx comprises 2.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.30% of Inhibrx worth $94,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. State Street Corp increased its position in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Inhibrx by 385.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,720 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth about $23,180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 14,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,267. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INBX

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.