Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,609 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.55% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $40,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

PTGX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

