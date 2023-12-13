Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Position Lessened by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160,725 shares during the period. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47,530.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AMLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 89,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

