Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,391. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

