Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter worth $771,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 11.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Expensify’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,654,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,326.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $541,537. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

