Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 608,797 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 608,797 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,924. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

