Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. 245,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

