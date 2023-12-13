Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 470.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $731.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $738.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.03 and its 200 day moving average is $652.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.