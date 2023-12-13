Idaho Trust Bank Takes $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

