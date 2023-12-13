Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 4.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 97,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 407,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Oracle by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 303,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 156,167 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.