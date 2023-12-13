Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,737.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 747,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 745,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 857.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

