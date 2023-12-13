Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.53. 188,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.